KWSO News for Fri., May 7, 2021

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are advertising for the following:

These opportunities will all close on Friday, June 4, 2021. To apply submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration building. By Mail send to: Michele Stacona, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. By email send to: michele.stacona@wstribes.org. You will need to sign a criminal and credit background check form to be considered.

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the western United States is preparing for an active year. Coming off a severe wildfire season where nine Oregonians were killed and 40-thousand were displaced, preventing fires is on the minds of many in the state. Kristin Babbs, who is head of the group Keep Oregon Green, says: “Over 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are started by people, and that places the power of prevention squarely in our hands. Public lands saw large crowds last summer, and land managers expect to see those same high numbers again this year.” Babbs says people should keep fire restrictions in mind before heading out. Near their homes, she advises people to keep close watch on their debris burns and be careful when using machinery such as lawnmowers that could overheat and spark dry grasses.

The deadline to file state and federal personal income tax returns—May 17—is approaching, and the Oregon Department of Revenue estimates it will receive more than half a million more returns between now and then. At least 1.5 million Oregonians have already filed their state personal income tax returns. The department is expecting about 2.2 million returns this year. E-filing is the fastest way to get your tax refund. Taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.

i

Last night’s episode of Top Chef Portland on the Bravo TV network featured a challenge based on traditional foods of the Oregon Tribes. Tribal Members from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation were invited to be part of educating the contestants on Tribal Foods. They also were present for the meal that was prepared and served at Cascade Locks. Warm Springs Tribal Member Roberta Kirk was also there. Last night’s contest was a double elimination. The show was filmed last year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next week the competition will include contestant preparing and serving meals to health care workers.

Another Cascade Locks Mention – One westbound lane of Interstate 84 will close around the clock for slide repairs starting today east of Cascade Locks. Crews will close the right westbound lane at milepost 48 to repair an embankment adjacent to the highway damaged by a slide. This slide was one of a series of landslides during winter storms that forced occasional closures of I-84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway. During the work, the shoulder of westbound I-84 will also be closed. ODOT will reduce the speed limit speed to 55 mph in the lane closure area. Travelers should plan for delays during peak travel times and go to TripCheck.com for real-time traffic conditions. The schedule calls for completion and re-opening of the lane in June.