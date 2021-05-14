KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/14/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 21 tests conducted on Thursday (05/13/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 and 13 close contacts being monitored.

GUIDANCE

Warm Springs Tribal Council has not yet taken up the issue of required face masks since the CDC announced yesterday (5/13/21) that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most public spaces.

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The local COVID-19 response team will continue to monitor the data and make recommendations based on the health and safety of the Tribal Membership.

The Centers for Disease Control guidance says that even people who are fully vaccinated should wear masks when using public transportation, in hospitals and health care clinics and long-term care facilities. School students and teachers will still need to be masked and keep a safe distance apart. HERE is more information from the CDC about what activities are safe for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

It’s important to recognize that there is no way to know if someone without a mask has been fully vaccinated and so continuing to protect yourself and others by wearing a face mask in public places is still a good idea.

The other thing everyone 12 and older can do is be vaccinated. If you haven’t done so yet – please call 541-553-2131 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

VACCINATIONS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-15. Families interested in vaccination for their children that age should call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center vaccine appointment line at 541-553-2131 to get on the waiting list. This will also help the clinic know how much vaccine to get.

2406 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2004 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

24 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

82 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 have been discharged.

St. Charles hospitals are at 93.52% occupancy with ICUs at 86.67% occupancy. There are 8 COVID-19 patients with 3 of those in the ICU.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10845 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 754 Total Positive Cases resulted

97 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 851 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION