KWSO Calendar for Sun. May 16, 2021

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation despite the Center for Disease Control’s announcement this past week that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most but not all public spaces.

It's important to recognize that there is no way to know if someone without a mask has been fully vaccinated and so continuing to protect yourself and others by wearing a facemask in public places is still a good idea.

The other thing everyone 12 and older can do is be vaccinated. If you haven’t done so yet – please call 541-553-2131 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

This Tuesday is Election Day. Ballots were mailed April 28th. If you have not received your ballot, please call (541-475-4451) or go to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office for a replacement ballot. Put your ballot in an official drop box before 8pm Tuesday. Boxes are located: Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs – In the 3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho – & At the County Clerk on D street in Madras.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s caledar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details and a link to the application online at the Spilyay Tymoo website at W S News dot ORG

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

The deadline to file state and federal personal income tax returns is tomorrow.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. They hope to complete repairs this coming week.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4. Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days here in Warm Springs is also cancelled. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th.

