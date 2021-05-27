KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 28, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with some changes to protocols expected on June 7th. That’s as long as cases continue to decline and the community vaccination rate continues to rise. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored. KWSO thanks you for continuing to stay safe and for getting vaccinated. You can call 541-553-2131 to learn more about Vaccine Options.

Jefferson County Public Health is hosting a Walk-In Community COVID Vaccination Clinic for adults 18 and older today from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison Street.) To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

There is no Senior meal today for the Senior Wellness Program and there will be no meal Monday due to the Memorial Day Holiday.

This is the last week to see the Museum at Warm Springs’ current art exhibit featuring Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor. The Museum is open today through Saturday 9am – 5pm.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

The Oregon Dept. of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building at 42178 Holiday Street. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s calendar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

“We Draw Oregon” is hosting an online event on Monday June 7th at 1:30. The event is called “Tribal Nations Draw the Line.” This kickoff event will offer information and training how Tribal people can engage in Oregon’s redistrict6ing process that is going on right now. The redistricting process drives political representation of our critical communities for the next decade. You can learn more at the “We Draw Oregon” Facebook page or on their website https://wedraworegon.com/!

This is the Memorial Day Holiday weekend and we will have additional traffic and travelers on our local roads. Please drive cautiously and obey speed limits. Please watch out for the other guy, don’t take risks and get where you are going safely.

