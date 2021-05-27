KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/27/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 29 tests conducted on Wednesday (05/26/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 and 10 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11128 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 764 Total Positive Cases resulted

101 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 865 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2541 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2026 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting a free adult vaccination clinic this Friday afternoon, May 28th from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison St. Madras, OR 97741. This clinic for anyone 18 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.

Charles hospitals are at 95.33% occupancy and ICUs are at 96.67% (there are 41 cases of Covid-19 with 5 of those patients in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION