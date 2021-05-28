KWSO News for Fri., May 28, 2021

The St. Charles Hospital System has a message for the holiday weekend: the pandemic is NOT over. In fact, it’s as bad as it’s ever been for many unvaccinated patients and their caregivers in Bend. OPB’s Emily Cureton reports that this week St. Charles Medical Center had more than 40 patients severely ill with the virus. That’s more than much larger hospitals in Portland, Eugene or Springfield. Since March, 97 percent of St. Charles’ COVID patients have been unvaccinated, according to spokesperson Lisa Goodman. Goodman says the situation puts the region’s health care system under extreme stress. That’s delaying care for other types of patients. Ahead of Memorial Day, when St. Charles tends to see more trauma patients, the health system issued a plea: people who are not vaccinated must wear masks, or keep their distance from others. Vaccinations remain free and available. But many people East of the Cascades still haven’t gotten the shots.

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. Jefferson County Public Health is hosting a free adult vaccination clinic for anyone 18 or older, this afternoon from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras.

All Oregonians 18 and older who’ve received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 should be entered into the “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery, which will be held on June 28. If you are an Oregon resident and have already received one or both shots, and are over 18, you will be entered automatically. State officials advise if people are thinking about getting vaccinated, they should not wait if they want a chance at winning a prize ranging from ten thousand dollars to a million dollars. The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center does report vaccination information to the state and so local folks here – who are fully vaccinated – are in the running for the prize money.

The Jefferson County Relay for Life is cancelled again this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However as organizer Margee O’Brien explains – there is a fundraiser that people can support.

The deadline to turn in your loved one’s name for the Relay for Life Fundraiser is the 4th of July. And you turn it in at Madras Bowl.

The Madras Boys Basketball team lost to a tall Estacada team last night 60-41. The Girls came away with a win on the road at Estacada with a 57-50 victory.