KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 15, 2021

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation despite the Center for Disease Control’s announcement this past week that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most but not all public spaces.

It's important to recognize that there is no way to know if someone without a mask has been fully vaccinated and so continuing to protect yourself and others by wearing a facemask in public places is still a good idea.

The other thing everyone 12 and older can do is be vaccinated. If you haven’t done so yet – please call 541-553-2131 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

This Tuesday is Election Day. Ballots were mailed April 28th. If you have not received your ballot, please call (541-475-4451) or go to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office for a replacement ballot. Put your ballot in an official drop box before 8pm Tuesday. Boxes are located: Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs – In the 3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho – & At the County Clerk on D street in Madras.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are advertising for the following:

These opportunities will all close on Friday, June 4, 2021. To apply submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration building. By Mail send to: Michele Stacona, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. By email send to: michele.stacona@wstribes.org.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their new video posted on their YouTube Page about: Running and your hip flexors! ​https://youtu.be/d4M1ub2C_dc

