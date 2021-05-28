KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 29, 2021

This holiday weekend please remember that many people in our community and the region have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you are sticking close to home or traveling, whether you are fully vaccinated or not, you should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask in public spaces and keep your distance from anyone that you don’t know or who you know – have not been vaccinated. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

Today is the last day to see the Museum at Warm Springs’ current art exhibit featuring Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor. The Museum is open today 9am – 5pm.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a High School Prom tomorrow at 6:30 in the Community Center Pavilion. There will be a live DJ and a photographer. This is an Alcohol and Drug free event and all Tribal COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Anyone interested in helping to decorate or if you have questions – contact Rose Ball on Facebook.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing their regular Monday routes for trash pick-up so please have your totes set at the road as usual.

The Warm Springs Wellness Program has is doing the “Stepping Up 2.0” step Challenge for individuals only, in June. You can use your fitbit or step counters to track your steps and email them in each week. If you have questions or want to sign up – e-mail jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

OSU Extension is holding virtual pressure canning trainings next week. There are 2 sessions on Wednesday and you need to register by Tuesday. There is a live interactive session on June 9th and they are asking folks register by June 3rd. You can call Glenda Hyde at 541-548-6088 for more information and you can register ONLINE

There is a special piano concert for Warm Springs K8 students and 2 of their family members on Friday June 4th at 1:30 at the K8 Football Field. The concert features “In a Landscape’s” Hunter Noack. Everyone is asked to wear masks upon arrival and maintain social distance. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the concert.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will again hold an 8th grade car parade to recognize students heading to High School in the fall. The parade is set for Wednesday June 9th at 5:15pm.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. There will also be a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th from 6-7pm. Social Distancing and facemasks will be required. You can learn more about the event and how to sign up to participate by contacting Rosanna Jackson, Anita Davis or Judy Charley at Warm Springs Prevention – 541-615-0036.

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and is all about aniimals. The program begins June 1st with a kick off event for kids at Sahalee Park on Monday June 21st at 1pm. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library WEBSITE

Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their new video posted on their YouTube Page about: Running Stride Variety. ​​ ​ ​https://youtu.be/1uaakuwXx5c

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.