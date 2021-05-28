KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/28/21

This holiday weekend please remember that many people in our community and the region have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Whether you are sticking close to home or traveling, whether you are fully vaccinated or not, you should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask in public spaces and keep your distance from anyone that you don’t know or who you know – have not been vaccinated. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 17 tests conducted on Thursday (05/27/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. 2 Positive cases were reported by an outside facility There are currently 8 active cases of COVID-19 and 12 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11144 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 765 Total Positive Cases resulted

103 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 868 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2553 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2046 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health has a free adult vaccination clinic this afternoon, from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison St. Madras, OR 97741.) This clinic for anyone 18 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.

Charles hospitals are at 89.13% occupancy and ICUs are at 93.33% (there are 36 cases of Covid-19 with 4 of those patients in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION