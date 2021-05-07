KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 8, 2021

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

And please don’t wait – – vaccinate. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 protects our elders and others who are vulnerable. The pandemic and restrictions will continue until 80% of the population is vaccinated so please help make that happen.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

Cascades East Transit now offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service that provides a ride for Veterans to help them make it to medical appointments or to meet their health care needs. The number to call for the Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service is 541-385-8680. The service operates Monday thru Friday 7am – 6pm.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse , in partnership with We R Native, is hosting two challenge competitions to recognize and draw upon the inherent strengths and resiliencies of Indigenous people and culture that protect against substance misuse. There is art challenge that describes a depiction of resilience against substance use. And the “I Strengthen My Nation: American Indian and Alaska Native Community Projects Created by Youth” challenge is for a project and video that describes a project that would augment resilience to substance use in communities. The deadline to enter is July 7th. This is for all American Indian and Alaska Natives age 14-25. Learn more ONLINE at we are native dot org slash contest.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Water/Wastewater department expect parts to arrive so they can complete repairs toward the end of next week.

The Oregon special district election is Tuesday May 18th. You can return your vote by mail ballot by taking it to your county clerk’s office, or by placing it in a ballot drop box before 8pm on May 18th. Ballots also have pre-paid postage and can be mailed. To be sure your ballot makes it by May 18th – mail it by May 11th. Official Ballot Drop Boxes are located:

Across the street from the Post Office in Warm Springs

3 Warriors Market Parking lot in Simnasho

County Clerk’s Parking Lot on D street in Madras

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having a Kindergarten Welcome event on Tuesday, May 18th from 4-6pm at the school office. Families can pick up and drop off their registration packet for children who will be 5 on or before September 1st. You can attend the welcome event or pick up a packet sooner at the K8 Office. When you drop your completed packet off you get a bag of supplies to help students get kindergarten ready!

