KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 27, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with some changes to protocols expected on June 7th. That’s as long as cases continue to decline and the community vaccination rate continues to rise. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored. KWSO thanks you for continuing to stay safe and for getting vaccinated. You can call 541-553-2131 to learn more about Vaccine Options.

Jefferson County Public Health is hosting a Walk-In Community COVID Vaccination Clinic for adults 18 and older tomorrow afternoon, from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison Street.) To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

This is the last week to see the Museum at Warm Springs’ current art exhibit featuring Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor. The Museum is open today through Saturday 9am – 5pm.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today & tomorrow 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Due to COVID-19 and Jefferson County remaining in the high risk level – Madras High School basketball games – have limited spectators to 2 people for each senior player. The Boys host Estacada tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

There is a special piano concert for Warm Springs K8 students and 2 of their family members on Friday June 4th at 1:30 at the K8 Football Field. The concert features “In a Landscape’s” Hunter Noack. Everyone is asked to wear masks upon arrival and maintain social distance.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. Everyone is welcome and no pre-registration is needed. They are requesting drummers for a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th at 6pm and for a small powwow in the afternoon on the 10th. They are also seeking anyone who would like to post a photo or name of someone you have lost on a “Healing Watl.” Contact Rosanna Jackson if you can help, at 541-615-0036.

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and is all about aniimals. The program begins June 1st with a kick off event for kids at Sahalee Park on Monday June 21st at 1pm. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/summer-reading-program

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jwmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

The Warm Springs Wellness Program has another fitness challenge for you this June. It is “Stepping Up 2.0” It’s a one month Step Challenge for individuals only. You can use your fitbit or step counters to track your steps and email them in each week. If you have questions or want to sign up – e-mail Jennifer dot Rovvins at WS Tribes dot ORG. jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.