KWSO News for Thu., May 27, 2021

The first holiday getaway of the season is finally here as families and friends look forward to Oregon’s great outdoors. AAA reports that about 485,000 Oregonians plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend, a big increase from 2020. Also up will be fire danger. As people head to their favorite camping spot this weekend, fire professionals are spreading a word of caution with temperatures expected to be near 90 degrees. Whether you are traveling or staying home – please take precautions, pay attention and have a safe weekend.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a High School Prom this Sunday at 6:30 in the Community Center Pavilion. They are asking students who have not been vaccinated to please take a COVID-19 test tomorrow – to ensure everyone’s safety. There will be a live DJ and a photographer. This is an Alcohol and Drug free event and all Tribal COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Anyone interested in helping to decorate or if you have questions – contact Rose Ball on Facebook.

Oregon could set one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for transferring to clean electricity, under a bill moving through the states legislature. Dirk VanderHart reports that under House Bill 2021, the state’s two largest power companies would be required to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. That’s between five and 10 years earlier than most states with similar goals. The bill does a lot more too. It would ban new power plants fueled by natural gas, create labor standards for renewable energy projects, and give people on the front lines of climate change a say in how utilities reach their goals. While Republicans have largely voted against the bill, it has little organized opposition. House Speaker Tina Kotek is among those who believe it will pass this year KOTEK: Its’ a priority for the governor, it’s a bicameral priority, senate and house have been involved since the beginning of session. And it’s a bill where rural communities are excited. HB 2021 is awaiting a vote in the legislature’s budget committee before heading to the full house.

A new online platform offers users free access to 80-thousand historical and cultural records from 60 institutions in Oregon and Washington. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports that the Northwest Digital Heritage saw the Oregon Heritage Commission, the State Library of Oregon, and Washington State Library team up. This project allows libraries, museums, and cultural heritage groups to digitize and share their collections for a wider audience than they’d receive individually. Northwest Digital Heritage launched May 25th. They expect the online offerings to expand as they continue work with regional museums, historical groups, and libraries.

Madras White Buffalo basketball is in action tonight. The Girls travel to Estacada and the Boys will host the Rangers. KWSO will broadcast that game live starting just before 7 tonight here on 91.9 FM.