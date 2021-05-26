KWSO COVID-19 UPDATES 5/26/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Tuesday (05/25/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 8 active cases of COVID-19 and 10 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11099 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 864 Total Positive Cases resulted

101 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 864 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2537 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2026 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting a free adult vaccination clinic this Friday afternoon, May 28th from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison St. Madras, OR 97741. This clinic for anyone 18 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

Yesterday the Jefferson County Health Department reported twelve (12) new cases. Six (6) cases are from zip code 97761, four (4) are found in zip code 97741, and one each in zip codes 97734 and 97730. There are currently forty-seven (47) positive cases in isolation and thirty-three (33) close contacts in their 14-day quarantine. More counties move to low risk this week with achieving 65% vaccination rates. Jefferson County is at 48.7% for their vaccination rate this week. https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonVaccineMetricsGovernorsGoal/GovernorsGoal

It’s important to understand that for risk levels to reduce and restrictions to be lifted (including limits in restaurants and at high school sporting events)– communities need at least a 65% vaccination rate. You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.

Charles hospitals are at 93.67% occupancy and ICUs are at 86.67% (there are 42 cases of Covid-19 with 6 of those patients in the ICU)

There was 1 more death reported for a total of 25 deaths of Warm Springs people from COVID-19.

