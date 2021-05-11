KWSO News for Tue., May 11, 2021

Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-15. Dr. Rachel Locker from the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center asks families interested in vaccination for their 12-15 year olds to please call the vaccine appointment line at 541-553-2131 to get on the waiting list. This will also help the clinic know how much vaccine to get.

COVID-19 testing continues in Warm Springs and last week’s positivity rate was 3.28% which was an improvement over the previous week’s rate of 7.98%. For the month of April the testing positivity rate was 2.69%. The rate for March was 1.20%

The University of Oregon and Western Oregon University say students this fall will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, joining other colleges in the Northwest that have made the same announcement. The University of Oregon, located in Eugene, is the state’s flagship public university. It has about 18,000 undergraduate students. Meanwhile, WOU officials announced during a virtual session on Monday that vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term. Washington State University, the University of Washington and Oregon State University are among the schools that will also require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.

Last Saturday, Warm Springs Police received a call about a suspected drunk driver on Hwy 26 in the Agency Area of the Warm Springs Reservation. Officers responded to the area and found a vehicle fitting the description of the suspected drunk driver. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, a Vanessa Jones from Vancouver, WA, and during the course of this contact she was found to be in possession of what is suspected of being around 8 ounces of methamphetamine. Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on State drug charges. As this incident occurred on the Warm Springs Reservation, not only is Ms. Jones subject to prosecution in State court, but this matter will also be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible federal charges. PRESS RELEASE

2021 SHERARS FALLS

For the 2021 spring salmon season at Sherars Falls fishing may take place April 1st to July 15th, Thursday to Saturday from dawn until dusk. All un-clipped spring chinook must be released all year. The Fish and Wildlife Committee will monitor the fishery weekly to see if modifications are necessary. All chinook may be retained between July 16th and March 31st of the following year. Other salmon species, with the exception of sockeye, may be retained. The remainder of Deschutes River is closed from April 1st through July 15th. Other salmon species, with the exception of sockeye, may be retained.

2021 HOOD RIVER

The Hood River sub-basin including all forks and tributaries is open April 15th through July 15th from Thursday – Saturday from dawn until dusk for spring chinook salmon, with the exception of the following areas that are closed year round:

100 feet up or downstream from the Dee Mill fish trap in the East Fork of the Hood River. In the West Fork of Hood River upstream of Green Point Creek and In the entire length of Rogers Creek, a tributary to the Middle Fork of Hood River.

Only marked hatchery chinook may be retained. Other salmon species may be retained during the spring chinook season.

If 378 Hood River origin adults have not passed Bonneville Dam by May 15, an “emergency closure” may be implemented by the Fish and Wildlife Committee in consultation with the Branch of Natural Resources. Gear must be removed on the last day of the season. Gear left over 24 hours after the end of the season will be considered abandoned and become the property of Branch of Natural Resources.

At Madras High School they are gearing up for Winter Sports this week. That’s for basketball, wrestling and swimming. Competitions are scheduled. With Jefferson County in the High Risk category for COVID-19 – there is limited access for spectators at this time.