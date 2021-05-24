KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 25, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who are I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Madras High School basketball games – at this time – jhave limited spectators to 2 people per senior player. Jefferson County remains at High Risk for COVID-19 and until that changes spectators are limited. The Girls team hosts Estacada tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

This week COCC is hosting three virtual events in place of their annual Salmon Bake. There is a Fry Bread making video with Joie Simtustus that you can view this week. Tomorrowthere is a live, read-aloud version of the play “Salmon Is Everything” based on the Klamath people. On Thursday – you can watch SMOKE SIGNALS. You do need to get the link in advance. Learn more online at: https://www.cocc.edu/departments/multicultural/native-american/native-american-salmon-bake.aspx

There is an IRMP Bar-B-Que tomorrow from 11:30-1:30 behind the Community Center for Community Members to offer input into the updated Integrated Resource Management Plan which is being re-written. COVID-19 precautions will be in place so please wear a face mask.

There is a job fair on tomorrow afternoon, from 1-3 – at the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras with on-the-spot interviews. On Thursday there is a job fair at Indian Head Casino for both Casino and Travel Plaza jobs. The first session will be 9-11am and the afternoon session will be 1-3.

The Warm Springs Wellness Program has another fitness challenge for you in June. It is “Stepping Up 2.0” It’s a one month Step Challenge for individuals only. You can use your fitbit or step counters to track your steps and email them in each week. If you have questions or want to sign up – e-mail Jennifer dot Robbins at WS Tribes dot ORG. jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

“We Draw Oregon” is hosting an online event on Monday June 7th at 1:30. The event is called “Tribal Nations Draw the Line.” This kickoff event will offer information and training how Tribal people can engage in Oregon’s redistrict6ing process that is going on right now. The redistricting process drives political representation of our critical communities for the next decade. You can learn more at the “We Draw Oregon” Facebook page or on their website https://wedraworegon.com/!

There is a special piano concert for Warm Springs K8 students and 2 of their family members on Friday June 4th at 1:30 at the K8 Football Field. The concert features “In a Landscape’s” Hunter Noack. Everyone is asked to wear masks upon arrival and maintain social distance. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the concert.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.