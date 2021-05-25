KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/25/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 54 tests conducted on Monday (05/24/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 and 10 close contacts being monitored.

TESTING

11074 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 763 Total Positive Cases resulted

101 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 864 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

VACCINATIONS

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting a free adult vaccination clinic this Friday afternoon, May 28th from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison St. Madras, OR 97741. This clinic for anyone 18 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

24 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

82 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 have been discharged.

Currently St. Chalres hospitals are at 91% occupancy and their ICUs are at 100% capacity. There are 40 COVID-19 patients with 7 of those in the ICU.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Warm Springs Tribal Council yesterday accepted a recommendation from the local COVID-19 Response Team for new COVID-19 protocols that would become effective on June 7th as long as cases continue to decline and the vaccination rate continues to increase. Starting June 7th on the Warm Springs Reservation – fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses of individuals are checked. Your vaccination card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, masks need to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Each Tribal building will make a plan for new hours – reopening to the public with hours posted by June 1st to go into effect June 7th. HERE are those recommendations

The Oregon Health Authority issued a list of things to know this week. In the state of Oregon if you are fully vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where your vaccination status is checked (with some exceptions). You must continue to wear a mask in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status, even if you are fully vaccinated. Businesses, employers and faith institutions have the right to decide if they are going to check vaccination status to allow people to go without masks or to continue to require masks. And although you do not have to wear a mask outdoors, you are encouraged to continue to wear a mask in crowded places. HERE are things to know this week.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION