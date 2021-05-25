KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 26, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with some changes to protocols expected on June 7th. That’s as long as cases continue to decline and the community vaccination rate continues to rise. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored. KWSO thanks you for continuing to stay safe and for getting vaccinated. You can call 541-553-2131 to learn more about Vaccine Options.

Senior meal is today at the Greeley Heights Community Building with pick-up and delivery between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Bowtie Chicken Alfredo with peas, bread and fruit. There will be no senior lunch this Friday or next Monday due to the Memorial Day Holiday.

The IRMP Bar-B-Que scheduled for tooday is postponed until next Wednesday June 2nd from 11:30-1:30 behind the Community Center.

COCC is hosting three virtual events, this week, in place of their annual Salmon Bake. Today, there is a live, read aloud version of the play “Salmon Is Everything” based on the Klamath people. Tomorrow you can watch SMOKE SIGNALS. You do need to get the link in advance. And there is a Fry Bread making video with Joie Simtustus available this week . Learn more online – check today’s KWSO calendar at KWSO dot ORG for details. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/multicultural/native-american/native-american-salmon-bake.aspx

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, tomorrow and Friday 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

The Oregon Dept. of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building at 42178 Holiday Street. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

The Madras High School Awards Ceremony this year will be held in the stadium. Students will receive 2 tickets for guests. Those tickets can be picked up this Friday (the last day for seniors) between 10:50am and noon, in front of the school. For any graduating senior not able to pick up their tickets on Friday – you will need to get them from the school office by June 2nd.

Each month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students and teachers focus on a character trait and talk about what it means and how to demonstrate it in every day life. In May the focus is on “Achievement.” To achieve is to make something happen by means of hard work. To do things successfully, typically by effort, courage, or skill.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will have a Summer Acceleration camp for all grade levels August 2nd thru the 20th. Registration Packets are now available at the school office. Interested Families should register as soon as possible so the school can plan.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for 14 openings on 6 boards and commissions. You can get all the details at KWSO dot ORG in our news and information tab – choose opportunities in the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2021/05/ctws-board-and-commission-openings/. The deadline to submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona is June 4th.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details and a link to the application online at the Spilyay Tymoo website at W S News dot ORG

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.