KWSO News for Wed., May 26, 2021

Yesterday the Jefferson County Health Department reported twelve (12) new cases. Six (6) cases are from zip code 97761, four (4) are found in zip code 97741, and one each in zip codes 97734 and 97730. There are currently forty-seven (47) positive cases in isolation and thirty-three (33) close contacts in their 14-day quarantine. More counties move to low risk this week with achieving 65% vaccination rates. Jefferson County is at 48.7% for their vaccination rate this week. https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonVaccineMetricsGovernorsGoal/GovernorsGoal

It’s important to understand that for risk levels to reduce and restrictions to be lifted (including limits in restaurants and at high school sporting events)– communities need at least a 65% vaccination rate. You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

And Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting a free adult vaccination clinic this Friday afternoon, from 1-4 at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center (860 SW Madison St. Madras, OR 97741. This clinic for anyone 18 and older. To learn more you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456 or online visit https://www.jeffco.net/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccination-information

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session this past Monday May 24th. A Public Utilities update was offered by Chico Holliday. The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water system is now operational following repairs. Water sampling tests have been done and they are waiting for the EPA to review them. It’s expected that the boil water notice for the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system could be lifted by the end of this week. Tribal Council also heard updates from: TERO; the Gaming Commission and Surveillance. Tribal Council approved recommendations from the COVID-19 team to implement new COVID protocols starting June 7th. Council heard an update on the CenturyLink Rights of Way. Corrections were made to resolution numbers from a prior meeting in which they were approved. There was a Landfill Update. A proposed Museum At Warm Springs Charter Amendment was approved. There was a discussion about the Tribes’ American Rescue Plan Funds. The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation, formerly known as Ventures, presented a resolution for consideration about establishing a Reservation Enterprise Zone and the issue was tabled for 2 weeks to get more input. A Non-Disclosure Agreement for Kah-Nee-Ta was approved as presented by the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation. Additional information was presented about Opioid Litigation and Personnel Issues were discussed in Executive Session. CTWS TC SUMMARY 052421

Warm Springs Tribal Council met last Tuesday May 18th for regular business. Updates were given by Human ResourceServices Update with a request for a Personal Time Off Donation that was approved. Other updates were on: Finance – Governmental Affairs – Managed Care – Administrative Services – Tribal Court – High Lookee Lodge – Public Safety – Natural Resources – the Veterans Service Office & Health & Human Service. CTWS TC SUMMARY 051821

Warm Springs Tribal Council met on Monday May 17th. They had a full agenda. The meeting began with a Secretary Treasurer update and approval of their June Agenda and June Travel Delegations. There were Legislative Update Calls. The COVID Response Team provided an update. There was a discussion about the Vehicle Charging Terminals at Indian Head Casino and Council approved a resolution to consent to a sublease. Tribal Council went into Executive Session after lunch. A Resolution was approved “that the Tribal Council resolves that the Warm Springs Tribal Court may exercise personal jurisdiction over the Tribe’s insurers in any action by WSCE to recover losses that it, either directly or through Indian Head Casino or the Plateau Travel Plaza, has suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.” Vital Statistics presented 5 individuals for enrollment which were approved. There was one relinquishment approved. A Resolution passed making “the Bureau of Indian Affairs of the U.S. Department of Interior… the owner of the new Warm Springs detention facility” that is planned. A home site lease was approved in the Schoolie Flat area. A motion was approved for a Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Resolution “pursuant to… the Tribal Constitution and By-Laws and the Bond Ordinance of the Tribe” for an additional 1/6 option for the Tribes. A Geographic Naming Proposal was approved to official name a creek and meadow described in the resolution as Toto Creek and Toto Meadow. The names will be entered into the Federal Government’s Geographic Names Information System as the official geographic names for Federal map-making purposes and other Federal use. In other business – The Secretary-Treasurer will research older Resolutions regarding Tribal Council pay. CTWS TC SUMMARY 051721

It’s Wellness Wednesday and we remind you that coming up next week there is a new Community Wellness step challenge.

Q: motivation To learn more about The Stepping Up 2.0 challenge you can email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

HERE is the “Stepping Up 2.0” flyer

In Tri-Valley league action the Madras Girls basketball team dominated Estacada last night 60-15 in the Buffalo Dome. The Lady Buffs will travel to Mountain View in Bend for a non-league contest today and then head to Estacada tomorrow.

The boys lost on the road at Estacada last night in a high scoring game 72-56. They will host the Rangers tomorrow night. KWSO will broadcast that contest live on 91.9 FM – online at https://kwso.org – or you can listen using the TUNE IN radio app.

