509-J Summer Meals Program

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program will begin June 14th and run through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School

8:30-8:45am at Jefferson Street & the 97 Mart

9-9:15am at 4 th & Poplar near Aherns

& Poplar near Aherns 9-10am at Madras High School

9:30-9:45am on South Adams drive by Oregon Beef

10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary

Buff Elementary will serve meals 8-8:30am July 13th – 19th

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up: