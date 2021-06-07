509-J Summer Meals Program

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program will begin June 14th and run through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras
- 7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School
- 8:30-8:45am at Jefferson Street & the 97 Mart
- 9-9:15am at 4th & Poplar near Aherns
- 9-10am at Madras High School
- 9:30-9:45am on South Adams drive by Oregon Beef
- 10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary
- Buff Elementary will serve meals 8-8:30am July 13th – 19th
In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:
- 7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street
- 8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.
- 8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive
- 8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive
- 9-10am at the Warm Springs K8
- 9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets
- 9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall
- 10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall