Event Flyers

509-J Summer Meals Program

Posted on by sue.matters
07
Jun

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program will begin June 14th and run through July 30th –  providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger.  Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

  • 7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School
  • 8:30-8:45am at Jefferson Street & the 97 Mart
  • 9-9:15am at 4th & Poplar near Aherns
  • 9-10am at Madras High School
  • 9:30-9:45am on South Adams drive by Oregon Beef
  • 10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary
  • Buff Elementary will serve meals 8-8:30am July 13th – 19th

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

  • 7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street
  • 8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.
  • 8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive
  • 8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive
  • 9-10am at the Warm Springs K8
  • 9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets
  • 9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall
  • 10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall
sue.matters