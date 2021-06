A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church from 10am – 4pm.

AND

Vaccinations will be available during the Grief Conference this Wednesday & Thursday (June 9 & 10, 2021) in front of the Behavioral Health Center (Old Girls Dorm.)

At those clinics they will offer all 3 vaccine options – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Walk – Ins are welcome. If you have questions, please call 541-553-2131.