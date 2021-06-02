CONSERVE WATER Notice 6/2/21

A Water Conservation Order has been issued by the Branch of Public Utilities Department for all Warm Springs Reservation Water Distribution Systems.

This is due to extreme temperatures, lowering reservoir levels, drought conditions and increasing fire danger.

The hot temperatures have increased water demands – which has drawn down water reservoir levels which could lead to boil water notices.

Everyone conserving water now will help ensure the safety of the community.

Please limit water use (including watering your lawn and filling swimming pools) until further notice.