KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 20, 2021

The 3rd annual Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is back on Sunday June 27th. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

The Office of Native American Programs at Washington State University is still recruiting Native American high school students for the “Exploring Higher Education” Virtual Summer Camp. They will keep registration open until all 40 slots are filled. They have 10 more slots level The camp is scheduled for July 19th-July 30th. You can learn more online at native.wsu.edu/nyehe.

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program runs weekdays through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School

8:30-8:45am at Jefferson Street & the 97 Mart

9-9:15am at 4 th & Poplar near Aherns

& Poplar near Aherns 9-10am at Madras High School

9:30-9:45am on South Adams drive by Oregon Beef

10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary

Buff Elementary will serve meals 8-8:30am July 13th – 19th

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street

8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.

8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive

8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive

9-10am at the Warm Springs K8

9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall

This July 4th is the 25th anniversary of the Todd Memorial Run in Madras. There is a 6 mile walk, 5K run, 10K run and a 2 mile fun run. Proceeds go to the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship. Races are open for online registrations now online at macrecdistrict.com/todd-beamer-run.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and is all about aniimals. The program has a kick off event for kids at Sahalee Park on Monday June 21st at 1pm. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library website –www.jcld.org/summer-reading-program

Bend’s High Desert Museum’s new exhibit is “In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination.” The exhibit features graphite drawings, striking photographs of native flora, animations, lines of poetry and vibrant pollen color studies. You can learn more at the Museum’s website.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “osteoarthritis versus rheumatoid arthritis” posted on the Spilyay Tymoo website

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature its exhibit “Into the Fray: Native American Wildland Firefighters of Warm Springs and Beyond” June 24th through September 25th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win cash prizes. There will also be five one hundred thousand dollar college scholarships through the Oregon College Savings Plan – to 12 to 17 year olds. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.