KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 4, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with changes to protocols expected next Monday. Programs and Buildings will have posted information about hours and access. You will need to provide proof of vaccination when entering a Tribal Facility or else continue to wear a facemask.

The Warm Springs Head Start Drive Up graduation ceremony for students who will move on to Kindergarten in the fall, is today starting at 8:30am. Families are allowed one vehicle and will need to follow the schedule for their classroom. Following the drive through at ECE – they will continue the parade at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy where they will be celebrated by the Kindergarten teachers.

Senior lunch is today with BBQ Roasted Pork on the menu. Sides include potato salad, baked beans and fresh fruit. Meals can be picked up or delivered between 11am and 1pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

There is a special piano concert for Warm Springs K8 8th grade students and 2 of their family members this afternoon at 1:30 at the K8 Football Field. The concert features “In a Landscape’s” Hunter Noack. Everyone is asked to wear masks upon arrival and maintain social distance.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for 14 openings on 6 boards and commissions. You can get all the details at KWSO dot ORG in our news and information tab – choose opportunities in the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2021/05/ctws-board-and-commission-openings/. The deadline to submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona is today.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies are set for Madras & Bridges High Schools tomorrow at the Madras football stadium. Bridges will hold their ceremony at 9am and Madras High will have their event at 11:30.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jsmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

Register for “Tribal Nations Draw the Line” to better understand the importance of understanding the redistricting process that is happening now in Oregon. Every 10 years Census data is used to create districts that represent you. This year – the pandemic impacted those numbers so how will that affect us? Sign up for the June 7th online event to learn more. Find the link on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqdemhqjwvEtwzcBFL3Mj7iu2FjU22WD6c?fbclid=IwAR1AKQ-A3rW6UdMJkXiQnfLT0UKY7e9uom5EyPclrBmzWxtVHlKjDdEr48s

A Federal Communications Commission program to help households on tribal lands afford internet service during the pandemic. Eligible households can receive up to $75 a month discount for internet service on trial lands. You can get more details by calling 833-511-0311 or visit https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

