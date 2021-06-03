KWSO Pi-Ume-Sha Portraits

With Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days cancelled for 2021, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, KWSO wants to do something on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday, June 26, 2021.

We are offering an opportunity to have a portrait taken in regalia to those who sign up in advance. We can do group photos or individual portraits.

Digital photos will be emailed to participants following the event.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Details will be given when you call to make an appointment.

To sign up – call KWSO at 541-553-1968 Monday-Friday during business hours.