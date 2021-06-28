KWSO News for Mon., Jun. 28, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous. That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning. Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees, which was set just a day earlier. The temperature hit 104 F (40 C) in Seattle. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city better known for rain than heat.

The last Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update reported no new cases and no active cases on the reservation on Friday last week. There were six close contacts being monitored. In Oregon, there were no new deaths reported today and 138 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Two abandoned structures burned Sunday afternoon off of Tenino Road on the Warm Springs Reservation, and spreading to the surrounding brush. Fire crews were able to stop the blaze. It was reported just before 2:30pm. Warm Springs Police, Fire and Safety and Fire Management responded, along with Jefferson County Fire District and EMS with mutual aid.

The heat continues to rise this week and so does the likelihood of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Cooling centers are often provided during the hottest parts of the day when individuals experiencing homelessness are most at risk of heat illness. The Jefferson County Cooling Center will operate at the Madras Free Methodist Church on South Adams Drive from 12-5pm daily through July 4th. They have transportation available at the corner of 4th and Maple (behind Sonic) at 11:45am. They will also allow pets at the cooling shelter. In Warm Springs, we have a Cooling Shelter at the K-8 Academy cafeteria openf from 1:00pm to 7:00pm.

Symptoms of heat stroke can include hot, dry red skin, fast strong pulse, dizziness, nausea, and confusion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, cold, pale skin, fast weak pulse, muscle cramps, tiredness, and headache.” Seek medical attention for anyone experiencing symptoms of heat stroke.

This Friday and Saturday, the “Springers Together We Can” Youth Baseball Tournament is planned in Warm Springs. It’s an open tournament with 2 divisions – 17 and under and 12 and under. They are looking for entries and fees by Wednesday. Contact Alvis III or Vivian Smith on that. In conjunction with that will be the “Springers Kids Round Robin Tournament” Friday and Saturday. This one is 10 & under and 13 & under girls softball and 8 & under co-ed baseball. Talk to Jaycelene Brisbois for more info. It’s a parent-sponsored effort and they do appreciate any donations and sponsors.

The S-503 Fire was transferred to the management of a smaller type 3 organization this morning. Firefighters continue to mop up the S-503 Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation. It is 95 percent contained this morning. It has burned over sixty-six hundred acres. The fire was sparked June 18th and the cause remains unknown at this time.