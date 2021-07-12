KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 12, 2021

A Power Outage yesterday late afternoon in Warm Springs lasted until just before 3am for some in the community. Pacific Power and Light listed the cause of the outage as “damaged equipment.” It was the latest loss of electricity in the community following several other outages over the past couple of weeks.

Evacuation orders were given yesterday in both Jefferson and Deschutes Counties for the Grandview Fire, that was reported around 1:30 p.m. The fire was burning South of Three Rivers, West of Crooked River Ranch, East of Black Butte and North Northeast of Sisters. The fire rapidly spread through grass and juniper. Numerous resources were mobilized to the fire, including wildland engines, dozers, resources from structural agencies, and contract crews. Single engine air tankers (SEATs) and large air tankers continued to drop retardant on the fire until dark. Late in the afternoon management of the fire transitioned to the Central Oregon Fire Management Service Interagency Type 3 team. The fire, last night, was estimated at 2,000 acres with 0% containment. Firefighters continued their work through the night. The cause of the fire is under investigation. HERE is a link to the fire and evacuation map.

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This can help with heating costs in the winter and cooling costs in the summer, for eligible participants. You can participate in the online survey. HERE Is the link.

The company that runs Mt Hood Ski Bowl Adventure Park is now also operating the Lake Simtustus Resort and the Marina and Restaurant at Pelton Park. They are seeking to fill about 60 positions across all those properties. Frances Martinez Says there are working with the Tribes Work Experience Programs to offer Trainee positions.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Junior Softball played South Salem yesterday in the State Tournament in La Grande and fell short 10 to 7. The ladies bring home a 2nd place state tourney win. Congratulations to the players and families for a terrific season!