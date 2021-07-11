KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 12, 2021

The third summer season fishery has been set. It begins this morning to 6 pm, Thursday and again 6 am Monday, July 19th to 6 pm Thursday, July 22nd. The open area is all of Zone 6. Allowed gear is set and drift gillnets with no minimum mesh restriction. Allowed sales are salmon, steelhead, shad, yellow perch, bass, walleye, catfish and carp. River mouth and dam closed areas applicable to gillnets are in effect. The Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery closed area is not in effect during the summer management period.

Here is what is on Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda today: In the morning, gas tax legislation update, resolutions, CARES funding follow Up and COVID update. This afternoon, a discussion on ARPA funding, updates from Indian Head Casino and Truck Stop, Housing Authority, Power and Water Enterprise and Composites.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: golden gourmet and fresh fruit

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaximitia are working together with community partners and youth to renovate the outdoor basketball court on campus and they are seeking a mural artist. He or she will help create a court mural. Submit your ideas to mallory@wscat.org. The deadline is 5pm on July 16th.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website – https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp July 19-23 at the Behavioral Health Campus Area. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. Meals and snacks will be provided. Pre-registration is not required, youth can be signed up on site. FMI: Jaycelene Brisbois 541-615-0116.

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year. ONAC will accept applications through July 30th. For details and to apply visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/.