KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 1, 2021

Due to extreme heat predicted thru the weekend, the Cooling Center at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center will be open 10am to 7pm today through Monday (August 2nd).

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe. Currently all Warm Springs Reservation Zones are at IFPL Level 4 for Extreme Fire Danger – which is a general shutdown of industrial operations.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Summer Acceleration program starts tomorrow and will run thru August 20th. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering their second Summer Financial Education Series “Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families” in August starting this Tuesday, August 3rd. The class is Tuesdays and Thursdays for 3 weeks from 5:30-7:30 each session. All HUD 184 and Oregon IDA Clients who have not yet taken the class can sign up by calling 541-553-3148.

August 13th is the deadline for Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start applications for a September start. To learn more call Warm Springs ECE at 541-553-3242 and ask for Head Start Family Services.

Central Oregon Community College plans to fully reopen all campuses to students and the general public on Monday, August 23. Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville will be open and staffed to resume in-person services. On COCC’s Bend campus, the college will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public. Wickiup Residence Hall will reopen to residents as planned in the fall term. Check COCC.edu for any updates.

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics Friday August 20th from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. . No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “Ankles” posted on the Spilyay Tymoo website https://www.wsnews.org/2021/07/deep-dive-ankle-joint/

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

