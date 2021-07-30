KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 31, 2021

The memorial for Shirley Heath is today at the Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am. Please follow all COVID-19 protocols and respect the requests of the memorial’s designated COVID coordinator.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved COVID-19 protocols for events that take place at Longhouses. It is recommended that gatherings be limited to local residents. Applications for longhouse use need to be submitted to Utilities at least one week in advance. A COVID coordinator/monitor must be designated for the event and must keep a log of those in attendance that will be turned in. Drummers must social distance and Cooks/Servers need to follow precautions. Clean up must include proper sanitation. Hand Sanitizer and PPE must be provided to all attendees. Children must remain with adults. Households can sit together as a group but otherwise social distancing needs to be observed. Shaking hands and hugs are discouraged. In general, masking is still encouraged, indoor and even outdoor especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

Due to extreme heat predicted thru the weekend, the Cooling Center at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center will be open 10am to 7pm today through Monday (August 2nd).

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe. Currently all Warm Springs Reservation Zones are at IFPL Level 4 for Extreme Fire Danger – which is a general shutdown of industrial operations.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade next Saturday at noon in Warm Springs. Pre-registration is required. Here is the link to register https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdK-G8y0yXgF_xUxdDhtunmFtc82_AusOBqxhMsxE9ovg-e4Q/viewform)

Pacific Source is hosting a career fair on Tuesday August 10th from 3-7 at their office in Bend at 2965 NE Conners Avenue. They have over 100 open positions.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.