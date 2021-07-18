KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 19, 2021

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp today thru Friday outside the Behavioral Health Center. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. Meals and snacks will be provided. They will have a Movie Night this evening; a Community Powwow Tuesday night; Youth Dance Wednesday night; and Round Dance Thursday night; Friday afternoon for youth who attend all week, will be a trip to Jefferson County Fair.

Here is what is on Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda today: This morning there is an update from the Secretary-Treasurer, the August agenda/travel delegations/minutes review, a legislative update call and the COVID update. This afternoon will be draft resolutions and enrollments.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: pork chops, sweet potato mash, Brussel sprouts and canned fruit

A new fitness challenge starts today and will run throughout August. This will be a mileage challenge with the goal for each individual who participates – to log 92 miles. 92 miles is the distance between Warm Springs to Celilo Village. Contact Jennifer Robbins at the Community Wellness program to sign up and learn more.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th. If you have not yet registered your student for the program – the school office will be open this Wednesday from 9am to noon so you can complete the required paperwork. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however there remain some COVID-19 precautions. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.