KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 20, 2022

Here is what is on Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda today: this morning will be updates from Human Resources, Finance, Governmental Affairs, Managed Care Program, Administrative Services and Procurement. This afternoon will be updates from Tribal Court, High Lookee Lodge, Public Safety, Natural Resources, Veterans Service Office and Health & Human Services.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is this Wednesday thru Saturday at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Rodeo is Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 7. This year’s theme is “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th. If you have not yet registered your student for the program – the school office will be open tomorrow from 9am to noon so you can complete the required paperwork. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. Click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp today thru Friday outside the Behavioral Health Center. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. There is a Community Powwow tonight; a Youth Dance Wednesday night; Round Dance Thursday night; for youth who attend all week, Friday will be a trip to Jefferson County Fair).

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

The third summer season fishery is open through 6 pm Thursday. The open area is all of Zone 6. Allowed gear is set and drift gillnets with no minimum mesh restriction. Allowed sales are salmon, steelhead, shad, yellow perch, bass, walleye, catfish and carp. River mouth and dam closed areas applicable to gillnets are in effect. The Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery closed area is not in effect during the summer management period.

A new fitness challenge has started this week and will run throughout August. This will be a mileage challenge with the goal for each individual who participates – to log 92 miles. 92 miles is the distance between Warm Springs to Celilo Village. Contact Jennifer Robbins at the Community Wellness program to sign up and learn more.