KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 25, 2021

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League starts this week and will be on Tuesday and Thursday nights running through August 26th at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This are looking for input ahead of creating a program to help with Air Conditioner and Wood Stove repair needs. You can participate in the online survey using this LINK.

A Warm Springs Tribes Public Hunters Meeting is this Tuesday, July 27th at 5pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

A memorial for Shirley May Heath has been set for next Saturday, July 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am.

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade Saturday August 7th at noon in Warm Springs. Please follow COVID-19 protocols for safety.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that tomorrow is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe.

Although the state of Oregon and the Warm Springs Tribes have relaxed their rules about wearing a facemask in public if you are vaccinated, it’s still a good idea to follow COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and your family safe. If you have not been vaccinated – you absolutely should wear a facemask in public spaces. Most positive cases of COVID-19 are in unvaccinated individuals.

If you live or work in Warm Springs and are 12 or older – you can schedule to get the vaccine at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. You can call them tomorrow for an appointment at 541-553-2131. Please don’t wait any longer and help us increase our community vaccination rate to protect all our people and to bring an end to the pandemic.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.