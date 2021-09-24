Coming Home “Digital Natives”

Coming Home: Connecting to Community is a public media collaboration supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that celebrates the people, culture, and stories of rural America through authentic local voices and talent. This multi-faceted collaborative will showcase local stories about the diversity, traditions and richness of small towns and rural life.

KWSO was selected by CPB to participate in a planning project to develop a full treatment of original, multi-platform diverse story ideas with local and regional or national appeal.

We excecuted our project with the COVID-19 Pandemic and feel like we came up with a solid porposal for something we would like to do.

You can read our final proposal HERE

Here is a SHORT VIDEO about what we are thinking