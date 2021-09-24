KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 25, 2021

It is critical that everyone practice ALL COVID-19 safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance from anyone you do not live with. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Any time you do not feel well and have any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please get a COVID-19 test and stay home until you get the results and you feel better.

Congestion or Runny Nose

Headache

Sore Throat

Nausea or Vomiting

Cough

Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing

New Loss of Taste or Smell

Diarrhea

Fever or Chills

Muscle Pain

Fatigue

The Oregon Little League District 5 Cruise In fundraiser at Juniper Hills Park in Madras is rescheduled to tomorrow from 10am – 2pm. This is the first of 3 events. There are multiple categories and there will be a series champion title. Preregistration is recommended to reserve a spot Call 541-598-5351.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Warm Springs residents assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify for their programs which includes LIHEAP supplemental funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up Thursday, September 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

There is a free household hazardous waste collection event next Saturday from 9am – 2pm at the Jefferson Country Fire Department at 765 SE 5th street in Madras. They will accept: pesticides and poisons; fluorescent lights; household cleaners; motor oil; antifreeze; transmission and brake fluid; paint and paint thinner; batteries and more.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area October 21st thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork is Thursday October 7th.

Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido are holding a free spay and neuter and wellness Clinic on Sunday October 10th at the Warm Springs Community Center. Appointment for the spay and neuter clinic are all full. No appointment is needed for the Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic will run from 9-3 and will offer exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also now flu season. You can avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering flu shots on weekday mornings 8:30 to 11:30 (except Wednesday mornings) and weekday afternoons 1:30-3:30. You can check in at the front gate at the Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to park and someone will come out to give you the flu vaccinations.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.