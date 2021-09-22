Event Flyers, Uncategorized

Fall JOM applications due 9/27/21

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee reminds families that the deadline to apply for funding for extra curricular activities for this fall is Monday (9/27/21).

The Warm Springs JOM Program is for Native Youth 3 and older that live in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts.

To apply you must complete an application, a survey, a financial request, and provide documentation about the activity.   You can get an application from Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education or you can download the forms here.

If you have questions – call Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

 

