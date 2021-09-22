Fall JOM applications due 9/27/21

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee reminds families that the deadline to apply for funding for extra curricular activities for this fall is Monday (9/27/21).

The Warm Springs JOM Program is for Native Youth 3 and older that live in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts.

To apply you must complete an application, a survey, a financial request, and provide documentation about the activity. You can get an application from Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education or you can download the forms here.

2021-22 JOM Enrollment & Survey Form – WORD

2021-22 JOM Enrollment & Survey Form – PDF

2021 -22 JOM Request funds form – WORD

2021 -22 JOM Request funds form – PDF

If you have questions – call Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.