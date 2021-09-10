KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 11, 2021

Fences for Fido will launch the Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank today. Free pet food will be given out on the second Saturday of each month, beginning today between 10 and noon at 2334 High Lookee Street, across from the senior center. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 will open from 6 AM Monday, September 13 to 6 PM Friday, September 17. Set and Drift Gillnets with 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed. Closed Areas are the standard sanctuaries applicable to gillnet gear and the Spring Creek Hatchery sanctuary will be reduced to 150 feet around the hatchery ladder. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

School hours at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy are 8:45am to 3:55pm except on Late Start Mondays when school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55. At Madras High School and Bridges High School – the school day is 8am to 3:05pm except late start Mondays when school starts at 9:30.

The activity bus to Warm Springs, for student athletes and youth involved in other extracurricular activities, leaves Madras High School at 6:15pm.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is on Monday, September 13th at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting two discovery sessions this month on its Allied Health programs via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and public health. Register at www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health

COCC is offering online and in person classes this fall for folks who would like some assistance to improve skills in reading, writing, speaking and math for college credit courses, the GED exam, or work. Classes begin September 20. Call 541-504-2950 to sign up or visit for more information. www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx There are funds available to cover the cost of this class and attendance incentives for members of the Warm Springs Tribes. Email at dfender@coic.org to learn more.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

