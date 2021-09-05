KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 6, 2021

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery is open today to 6pm Friday, September 10th.

Today is Labor Day – tribal, state and federal offices are closed today.

Warm Springs garbage pick-up routes are running on normal schedule today. Warm Springs Sanitation appreciates everyone pitching in to help with neighbors and family who are elderly or disabled to get totes out on the street for pick up.

It’s back to school for in-person classes starting tomorrow for 1st thru 8th grade students at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Half the Kindergarten students will attend on Wednesday with the other half going in Thursday. Then all Kinder students will attend on Friday. Tomorrow is the first day of school for Madras High School Freshman. White Buffalo 10th thru 12th grade students are back on Wednesday. Masks will be required to start the school year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep everyone safe.

School hours at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy are 8:45am to 3:55pm except on Late Start Mondays when school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55. At Madras High School and Bridges High School – the school day is 8am to 3:05pm except late start Mondays when school starts at 9:30.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a 5-week youth boy’s drumming and singing series that will begin this Wednesday. It will be held Wednesdays from 6-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the prevention office. All boys, age 8 and older are welcome. Masks are required for all participants.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open this week on Wednesday and Friday. Papalaxsimisha is hosting watch parties for both of those hearings –Wednesday from noon to 4 and Friday from 7:30 to 11am. Check their Facebook page for details.

Jefferson County Public Health & COCC Nursing will be doing a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic on Friday, September 10th from 3-7pm at the COCC Madras campus. All 3 vaccines will be available. It’s open to anyone 12 and older. You do not need an appointment, photo ID or health insurance. Also Neighbor Impact’s mobile food bank will be on site from 3-5pm.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is on September 13th at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections on Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

You’re invited to join others in Central Oregon to get active, lose weight and feel great together! It is a free, online diabetes prevention program sponsored by the Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments. Learn how to manage stress, improve your heart health, eat well and stay motivated! The weekly workshop starts on September 14, 9-11 am and participants meet weekly until July 12, 2022. Sign up today, spaces are limited! It’s a chance to meet and connect with neighbors in your community to fight pre-diabetes together. Call (541) 876-1848 or visit www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.