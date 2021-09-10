KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/10/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (9/10/21) reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 from 42 tests conducted on Thursday (9/9/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. 1 positive case was reported by an outside facility. There are currently 23 people with active COVID-19 and 5 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

13226 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 836 Total Positive Cases resulted.

123 positive tests have come from outside facilities

959 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

We continue to see community spread and so it is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance outside your household and if you have not yet made the very personal decision to get vaccinated, please educate yourself, find a trusted friend colleague to discuss or visit your Primary Care Provider about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines that are available at no cost to you.

The vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital at a time when hospital systems are being overwhelmed by the increase in COVID-19 patients. In Oregon, this past week, 80% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

VACCINATIONS

2918 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2446 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 30 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 83.47% occupancy. Their ICU is at 76.47% occupancy. There are 96 St Charles patients with COVID-19 and 10 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there are 2 Warm Springs people hospitalized with COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION