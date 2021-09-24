KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/24/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (9/24/21) reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 from 112 tests conducted on Thursday (9/23/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are 17 test results still pending.

There are currently 52 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 41 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

The majority of active cases in Warm Springs report that they did attend a community gathering where they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Others believe they were exposed in their workplace or in their household.

Of the current cases of Warm Springs active COVID-19 – about half those people have been vaccinated. The CDC continues to recommend that fully vaccinated individuals use all precautions to protect themselves and others in areas of high transmission. Warm Springs, right now, is an area of high transmission. It’s also important to remember that COVID-19 vaccines protect from getting severely ill, and significantly reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death, for those who do come down with COVID-19.

Learn more about “break through cases” HERE

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

13999 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 890 Total Positive Cases resulted.

128 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1018 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

It is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance from anyone you do not live with. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Any time you do not feel well and have any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please get a COVID-19 test and stay home until you get the results and you feel better.

Congestion or Runny Nose

Headache

Sore Throat

Nausea or Vomiting

Cough

Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing

New Loss of Taste or Smell

Diarrhea

Fever or Chills

Muscle Pain

Fatigue

If you have those symptoms – or if you have a positive COVID-19 test result

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today.

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

VACCINATIONS

2951 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2469 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 31 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 83.82% occupancy. Their ICU is at 94.74% occupancy. There are 80 St Charles patients with COVID-19 and 18 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there is 1 person from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION