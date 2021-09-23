KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 23, 2021

COVID-19 has impacted Tribal Operations here in Warm Springs this week. Due to possible exposure – the Tribal Administration Building and Family Resource Center were both closed for cleaning yesterday. The Family Resource Center is expected to open this afternoon however Warm Springs ECE will be closed for cleaning today following COVID-19 protocols for possible exposure.

In response to a fast-growing population and the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Charles Health System has acquired a 17-foot, fully refrigerated trailer to serve as a mobile morgue. The pull-trailer was delivered to the Bend hospital last week and is already in use. Built in the early 1970s, the Bend hospital’s morgue is only large enough for three. With COVID-19 cases and deaths on the rise, on at least three occasions recently, the morgue’s capacity could not meet the needs for more space.

A broken power-sharing deal, the lingering possibility of a Republican walkout and a COVID-19 case are adding greater uncertainty to whether Oregon legislators will successfully redraw the state’s political districts ahead of a tight deadline. Stakes are high as Oregon gained a new, sixth U.S. House seat following the latest census. Lawmakers were told the House would reconvene in Salem Wednesday morning following news Tuesday that someone in the building had tested positive for COVID-19. But House Speaker Tina Kotek now says the chamber won’t convene until Saturday to give time for those exposed to the coronavirus case to be tested and receive results.

Authorities say a Black man was fatally shot outside a central Oregon nightclub by a white man and prosecutors are working to determine whether race played a role in the incident. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. was shot early Sunday in downtown Bend. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says investigators believe the two men didn’t know each other and the shooting happened after the victim spoke with Ian Cranston’s girlfriend. Police arrested the 27-year-old Cranston and booked him into jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter with a $100,000 bail. He has since been released. It wasn’t immediately known if Cranston has a lawyer to comment on the case.

The spay and neuter clinic schedule in Warm Springs on Sunday October 10th has already filled all their appointments. However they remind local pet owners that the Free Walk up Wellness Clinic will be able to serve dogs with free vaccines, flea and tick prevention, treatments for skin conditions including mange, overall wellness checks and basic wound and infection care. The Wellness Clinic is by walk in, from 9 – 3 on October 10th at the Warm Springs Community Center. Earlier this month the Pet Food Bank was an overwhelming success serving existing Fences for Fido families plus 30 additional clients. They need to find additional resources before the Pet Food Bank can continue because of the large turnout and need.

