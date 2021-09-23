KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/23/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday (9/23/21) reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 from 147 tests conducted on Wednesday (9/22/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. 1 positive case was reported from an Outside Facility.
There are currently 47 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 35 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
TESTING
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
- 13886 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 883 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 128 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 1011 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
PRECAUTIONS
It is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance from anyone you do not live with. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
Any time you do not feel well and have any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please get a COVID-19 test and stay home until you get the results and you feel better.
- Congestion or Runny Nose
- Headache
- Sore Throat
- Nausea or Vomiting
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing
- New Loss of Taste or Smell
- Diarrhea
- Fever or Chills
- Muscle Pain
- Fatigue
If you have those symptoms – or if you have a positive COVID-19 test result
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today.
Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital.
Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.
VACCINATIONS
- 2940 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2462 2nd doses have been given
- 31 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as
You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 86.09% occupancy. Their ICU is at 81.58% occupancy. There are 83 St Charles patients with COVID-19 and 16 of those individuals are in the ICU.
Currently there is 1 person from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL