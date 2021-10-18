KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 19, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by November 5th to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On the agenda is a Branch of Public Utilities Work Plan Update, a report from the Warm Springs Housing Authority, an update from Finance, Fee Land Status on Reservation and a discussion on Natural Resources and Public Safety

TANANAWIT, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hosting an open call for artists this Saturday, 10am – 2pm outside the Community Action Team Office on campus. You can learn more about selling work online and at the Pained Pony retail shop next to Indian Head Casino. You can bring work with you for free photography and help with product descriptions and pricing. Schedule an appointment by calling Jaime Scott at 541-675-5822 or email him at Jaime at warm springs artists dot org. (jaime@warmspringsartists.org)

Library hours at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center are limited due to COVID-19. The Library is open 9am – 3pm and there are safety protocols in place including appropriate distancing. Appointments are encouraged by calling 541-553-1078.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Program currently has multiple training positions available for adults age 18 and older. These positions are listed as “Assorted Work Experience Jobs” in the Warm Springs Tribes (JOB POSTING). Learn more by calling WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Senior Volleyball is Monday at 10am with Senior Fitness Class Tuesday thru Friday at 10. Small Group Fitness is 2-3 Monday thru Friday. Youth Fitness is Monday, Wednesday & Friday afternoons from 3-5. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has announced two public meetings for the community to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. There is a meeting on Wednesday October 27th at 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 and another on Thursday October 28th at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services encourages folks to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness. If a friend or loved one is being abused, support them even if they make choices you don’t agree with. Don’t insist that they leave their partner, but help them develop a safety plan. Sometimes it is more dangerous for the victim to leave than it is to stay. Counseling and guidance is available locally from Victims of Crime at541-553-2293 or Behavioral Health at 541-553-3205.

All are welcome to participate in a virtual conversation about the future of aging in our communities. The meeting is Thursday October 28th from 6-8pm. You can register by calling 503-408-4752, you can email Admin at Age Plus dot ORG (admin@ageplus.org) or sign up online at Age Plus dot ORG slash register (https://ageplus.org/register).