KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 15, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Beef with Spiral Pasta, Green Pea Salad and Fruit.

Today is the deadline for Tribal Member artist work to be submitted to the Museum at Warm Springs for their Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The show will be on display in their Changing Art Gallery November 2nd thru January 8th. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum if you have questions.

There is a Community Drive Up event tomorrow from 10am – 2pm at the old Elementary School. They will give out food boxes, COVID-19 vaccine shots, Flu Shots, Facemasks and sanitizer. There is also a feedback form for Tribal Members to comment on the Tribal 2022 budget draft. There will drawings for incentive prizes for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, tomorrow at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more.

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” event scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced soon.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify including funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Program currently has multiple training positions available for adults age 18 and older. These positions are listed as “Assorted Work Experience Jobs” in the Warm Springs Tribes (JOB POSTING). Learn more by calling WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.