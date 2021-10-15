KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 15, 2021

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was to have been in Central Oregon this week, however yesterday morning, had to return to New Mexico for a family emergency. Today Senator Ron Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley will join Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs Bryan Newland on a visit to Warm Springs to tour the Water Treatment Plant and to discuss how investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal would help improve water infrastructure in Indian Country.

Congratulations to the Warm Springs CPS Director Cecelia Collins as she is one of many that is receiving this new award called ICWA Warrior! Cecelia had to work hard to dig CPS out of the hole when she decided to stay on as the Director back in 2017. Great job to all the people that fight for our children in the ICWA system!

Warm Springs Fire Management will continue conducting prescribed fire on the south end of the reservation. A tall plume of smoke was visible yesterday afternoon. The prescribed burning will continue until conditions become unfavorable. You can find a map of the location where they are doing this work in today’s news at KWSO dot ORG MAP .

Approximately 70 million Americans will see an increase in benefits for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are normally notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount. People can create or access their my social security account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount

In Local Sports, the Madras White Buffalo football team is on the road to North Marion tonight, looking to keep North Marion winless. With common opponent Sweet Home, North Marion was shutout earlier in the season 35-0, however the Buffs lost to Sweet Home in a close game 14-13 in mid September.