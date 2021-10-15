KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 16, 2021

Today is the Community Drive Up event from 10am – 2pm at the old Elementary School. The event is drive through style starting on Wasco Street by CPS then go past Behavioral Health to the Family resource Center. Folks need to wear facemasks and remain in your vehicle. Distribution will include food boxes, COVID-19 vaccinations, Flu Shots, Facemasks, sanitizer and will end with a “to go” meal. There is also a feedback form for Tribal Members to comment on the Tribal 2022 budget draft. Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO is today at the Jefferson County Fair Complex, in Madras, starting at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in a variety of events.

The Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has issued a public notice updating the community on issues within the water distribution systems and the Water Treatment Plant. There are multiple projects underway with some progress having been made. You can read he full public notice by clicking the LINK on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG.

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Senior Volleyball is Monday at 10am with Senior Fitness Class Tuesday thru Friday at 10. Small Group Fitness is 2-3 Monday thru Friday. Youth Fitness is Monday, Wednesday & Friday afternoons from 3-5. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has announced two public meetings for the community to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. There is a meeting on Wednesday October 27th at 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 and another on Thursday October 28th at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

There is an opportunity to give input on the design concepts for the Health & Wellness Center’s modernization project this week. You can learn more at KWSO dot org. Click on the Modernization graphic at the top of our home page.

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website at Every Kid Sports dot ORG. (https://everykidsports.org/)