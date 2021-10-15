KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 10/15/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (10/15/21) reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 from 27 tests conducted on Thursday (10/14/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was 1 positive case reported by an outside facility.

There are currently 45 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

14831 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 967 Total Positive Cases resulted.

142 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1109 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested.

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



VACCINATIONS

2977 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2507 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 35 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will do drawings for more than 200 – $250 gift cards the week of November 8th for anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs and your family members can call IHS at 541-553-2131 to make an appointment for a free vaccination. You can download entry forms at kwso.org.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 82.29% occupancy. Their ICU is at 73.68% occupancy. There are 63 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 9 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Starting next Monday October 18th, visitors to St. Charles facilities must be fully vaccinated. Visitors will only be allowed if they provide acceptable proof that they are fully vaccinated. On Oct. 18, health care workers are also required to be fully vaccinated by the state of Oregon. A person is considered fully vaccinated if at least two weeks have passed since they received their second dose of a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna) or a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

Acceptable proof of vaccination is:

A COVID-19 vaccination record card

A copy or digital picture of the vaccination record card

A print-out from the Oregon Health Authority’s immunization registry

A screenshot or printout from an electronic medical record showing vaccination status

A St. Charles Health System badge with a COVID vaccination sticker

DEATHS

26 Warm Springs People have died from COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION