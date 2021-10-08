KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 9, 2021

The firefighter memorial parade scheduled for today has been cancelled.

There is a job fair today at Timberline Lodge Ski Area from 10am – 2pm in the Wy’East Day Lodge.

The Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido Warm Springs Spay and Neuter clinic is all full for tomorrow however their Free Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic does not require any appointment. They will be set up in the Community Center Parking Lot from 9-3 and will take walk ins for exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices are closed Monday in observance of Indigenous People’s Day. Due to the holiday for the Tribes there will be no senior lunch Monday.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is closed Monday, as well. They will resume COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and flu shots along with all their other services Tuesday morning.

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Tuesday is early morning HITT Class at 6am. Thursday there is early morning Yoga at 6am. Noontime fitness class features HITT on Mondays, Functional Fitness on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with Yoga on Thursdays. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this FREE. six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions. The workshop is on Wednesdays from 10 am to 12 noon beginning October 20 through November 24. Set your own goals and make a step-by-step plan to improve your health—and your life. There is an information session onOctober 13th 10-11 am. To learn more contact Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit https://www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org/workshops/

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area November 2nd thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork has been extended to Friday October 15th. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum if you have questions.

There is a Community Drive Up event next Saturday October 16th from 10am – 2pm at the old Elementary School offering food boxes, COVID-19 vaccine shots, Flu Shots, Facemasks and sanitizer. There will drawings for prizes for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.