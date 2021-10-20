KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 21, 2021

Everyone is encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask in public spaces and maintaining distance of others. Everyone is also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by November 5th to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org.

An in-person strength training & cardio class is today with instructor Jennifer Robbins. Class starts at 12:10 in the old school gym.

Papalaxsimisha and Recreation are holding Drive Through Pumpkin Giveaways today. From 4:30-5:30 they will be at the Warm Springs Community Center. From 5:30-6 they will be at the Simnasho Longhouse. They will be at the Seekseequa Fire Hall at 7:30. Everyone needs to wear a facemask and remain in your vehicle.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service is offering a drive through flu shot clinic today after work from 5-7pm. You can pull in at the Health & Wellness Center parking lot and drive over to the Orange Tent.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services encourages folks to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness. If a friend or loved one is being abused, you can support them by listening unconditionally and non-judgmentally. Counseling and guidance is available locally from Victims of Crime at541-553-2293 or Behavioral Health at 541-553-3205.

KWSO’s Monthly Talk Show “Community Talk” is back tomorrow at Noon. In addition to being live on the radio – we are partnering with Papalaxsimisha to also make the show available on Zoom. Join co-hosts Dr. Shilo Tippitt, KWSO’s Sue Matters & Guests for a discussion about Domestic Violence and a local Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives initiative.

Madras High School Homecoming is tomorrow. Football will be hosting Crook County and Distinguished Alumni will be honored. This year’s notable alumni are: Judge Dan Ahern, Dr. Janice White Clemmer, Stephen Hillis, & Alyssa Macy. They will be recognized between the 1st and 2nd quarter of the football game.

The Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has issued a public notice updating the community on issues within the water distribution systems and the Water Treatment Plant. You can read he full public notice by clicking the LINK on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program can help qualified households with funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590 to learn more. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

TANANAWIT, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hosting an open call for artists this Saturday, 10am – 2pm outside the Community Action Team Office on campus. You can learn more about selling work online and at the Pained Pony retail shop next to Indian Head Casino. You can bring work with you for free photography and help with product descriptions and pricing. Schedule an appointment by calling Jaime Scott at 541-675-5822 or email him at Jaime at warm springs artists dot org. (Jaime@warmspringsartists.org)

All are welcome to participate in a virtual conversation about the future of aging in our communities. The meeting is Thursday October 28th from 6-8pm. You can register by calling 503-408-4752, you can email Admin at Age Plus dot ORG (admin@ageplus.org) or sign up online at Age Plus dot ORG slash register (https://ageplus.org/register).

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Program currently has multiple training positions available for adults age 18 and older. These positions are listed as “Assorted Work Experience Jobs” in the Warm Springs Tribes (JOB POSTING). Learn more by calling WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.