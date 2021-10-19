KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 20, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by November 5th to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Pork Chops with Roasted Parmesan Potatoes and Green Beans.

Warm Springs K8 Football plays at Sisters today at 5:15. Good luck to our Eagles footballers!

TANANAWIT, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hosting an open call for artists this Saturday, 10am – 2pm outside the Community Action Team Office on campus. You can learn more about selling work online and at the Pained Pony retail shop next to Indian Head Casino. You can bring work with you for free photography and help with product descriptions and pricing. Schedule an appointment by calling Jaime Scott at 541-675-5822 or email him at Jaime at warm springs artists dot org. (Jaime@warmspringsartists.org)

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services encourages folks to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness. If a friend or loved one is being abused, you can support them by asking what you can do to help. If you need an advocate or shelter information you can call: Warm Springs Victims of Crime at 541-553-2293; Saving Grace at 541-475-1880; or, in Madras, Jefferson County Victims Assistance at 541-475-4463.

The next special election day in Oregon is Tuesday November 2nd. Locally there are two bond measures on the ballot for Jefferson County Voters: a 509J Bond measure and a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. Oregon Mail in Ballots need to be at the County Clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8pm on November 2nd. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. There are also drop boxes at Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, the Crooked River Ranch Admin Area, Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SW D Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Tuesday is early morning High Intensity Interval Training at 6am. Thursday there is early morning Yoga at 6am. Noontime fitness class features High Intensity Interval Training on Mondays, Functional Fitness on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with Yoga on Thursdays. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Text 503-869-0422 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG. petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.