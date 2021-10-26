KWSO COVID-19 Update 10/26/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (10/26/21) reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 from 54 tests conducted on Monday (10/25/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was 1 positive test result reported by an outside facility.

There are currently 48 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 19 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness center is NOW SCHEDULING COVID-19 VACCINE Booster Dose

If you are 65 or older call the clinic vaccine line @ 541-551-2131 to schedule an appointment

In the next two weeks, we will be working to get all of our 65 and older boost doses scheduled and administered

If you are 18-64 years old and meet the criteria for a boost dose (criteria below), please call and let the clinic know you are interested in receiving your boost dose. Once identified, we will work you into our vaccine clinic schedule. 18-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19 (underlying medical condition) 18-64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19 (long-term healthcare facility, healthcare workers, first responders, education staff, corrections, etc.)



Learn more:

CDC Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Booster Shots | CDC Online Newsroom | CDC

VACCINATIONS

If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today. Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

2993 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2521 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

INCENTIVE

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will do drawings for more than 200 – $250 gift cards the week of November 8th for anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs and your family members can call IHS at 541-553-2131 to make an appointment for a free vaccination. You can download entry forms at kwso.org.

Vaccination Drawing forms will be available at the Warm Springs Trick or Treat Mask-querade Parade on Saturday October 30th at the Warm Springs K8 track.

TESTING

15173 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1012 Total Positive Cases resulted.

147 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1159 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested.

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 85.96% occupancy. Their ICU is at 75% occupancy. There are 69 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 10 of those individuals are in the ICU.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION